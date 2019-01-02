It's that time of the year when you might have a bit of spare time on your hands. So why not try our Leitrim Observer Sports Quiz of the Year over the next few days.

This is all for a bit of fun but see how many you can get! Answers will be published in next week's Leitrim Observer. Good luck!

1. Name the RTÉ Sports Personality of the Year?

2. Who succeeded Noel King as Republic of Ireland U21 manager?

3. How many players as there on a field hockey team?

4. Who won the Leinster club football championship?

5. Brooks Koepka won how many major golf championships in 2018?

6. What sport is Croatian Marin Cilic associated with?

7. Who finished second in last season’s English Premier League?

8. Where was the 2018 Ryder Cup held?

9. What American heavyweight defended his world boxing title against Tyson Fury in October?

10. In what county would you find Joule Park?

11. Who is the reigning PDC world darts champion?

12. From what country is Irish rugby international Bundee Aki originally from?

13. Name the English test cricket team captain.

14. Sebastian Vettel drives for which F1 team?

15. Who is the overall winner of the 2018 Leitrim Sports Star Awards?

16. Who played in this year’s Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup final?

17. Tiger Roll won the 2018 English Grand National. Name the victorious jockey.

18. In which Spanish city did Leinster win rugby’s European Champions’ Cup title in May?

19. Who won the most recent Mosconi Cup (pool); Europe or America?

20. Name Ireland’s newest world amateur boxing champion?

21. Baseball: who won this year’s world series?

22. Name the reigning champions of Ligue 1 (French football top-flight).

23. Which of the local NEFL soccer clubs hold the Tully Cup?

24. Italian rugby head coach Conor O'Shea’s father, Jerome, won two All-Ireland football medals with which county?

25. Name the only tennis major played on clay.

26. What nationality is darts player Peter Wright?

27. Who won the LGFA All-Ireland intermediate championship?

28. How many Scottish league titles have Celtic won in a row?

29. Name the Dublin hurling manager?

30. Former snooker world champion Neil Robertson is from what country?

31. In what county is Leopardstown race course?

32. How many major championships has golfer Tiger Woods won?

33. Rugby League has how many players; 11, 13 or 15?

34. Mark McAuley represents Ireland in what sport?

35. Which international cricket team are known as ‘the Windies’?

36. Carrick Hurling Club became the first Leitrim team to win a Connacht Club title - name the Galway team they defeated in the Final?

37. Which Leitrim athlete competed in last Summer’s European Athletics Championships?

38. Who are the All-Ireland camogie champions?

39. True or false, Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2018 Ballon D’or?

40. Name the last Irishman to win a major golf title?

41. Munster head coach Johann van Graan succeeded which of his compatriots in charge at Thomond Park?

42. Which Limerick hurler won the Man of the Match award following September’s All-Ireland final victory over Galway at Croke Park?

43. What sport does American Tom Brady play?

44. Who trained General Principle to Irish Grand National success this year?

45. Jose Mourinho has managed clubs from how many European countries?

46. The BDO World Darts Championship is held at which English venue?

47. Cork defeated who to win this year’s Munster Hurling Championship?

48. Kevin Sinfield played internationally for England in what sport?

49. Name the Airtricity League side who play their home games at Richmond Park.

50. Ukrainian Aleksandr Usyk defended his world cruiserweight boxing title against who in November?

51. Pool player Joshua Filler comes from what European country?

52. Netherlands international footballer Virgil Van Dijk signed for Liverpool from Southampton last January. Who sold him to The Saints?

53. Name the man of the match in this year’s Leitrim Senior Football Championship Final?

54. True or false. Scotland have never won the Six Nations rugby title?

55. What golf course hosted this year’s Irish Open?

56. Who are the reigning Super Bowl (American Football) champions?

57. Who are the new sponsors of the Leitrim Senior Football team?

58. How many games did Leitrim Ladies Senior football team actually field for in 2018?.

59. What’s the nickname of snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan?

60. Ken McGrath, Paul Flynn and Seamus Prendergast hurled for which county?

61. Name the winner of this year’s Tour de France?

62. Thomas Barr won the 400m title in what event at the European Athletics Championships in July?

63. Swimmer Mona McSharry comes from what county?

64. Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini holds the reins of which nation?

65. Who captains the Irish women’s hockey team?

66. Golf’s Race to Dubai was won by who in 2018?

67. To which former Scotland rugby coach did Joe Schmidt assist at French side Clermont Auvergne before joining Leinster in 2009?

68. Which local soccer club play their home games at Sandy Lane?

69. How many Champions League titles has Pep Guardiola won as a manager?

70. Who entered RTÉ Sport’s Hall of Fame recently?

71. John Parrott defeated who to win the 1991 Snooker World Championships?

72. Who was the winner of the Leitrim Observer Greatest Sporting Moment Poll in 2018?

73. Name the 2018 Australian Open (tennis) women’s singles champion.

74. What do Louth GAA club managers Ollie McDonnell, Colin Kelly and Cathal O’Hanlon hold in common?

75. Which Irish boxer defeated Mexico’s Freddy Hernandez in October to extend his unbeaten professional record to 15-0.

76. In what country were this year’s World Tug-of-War Championships held?

77. Name the winner of the 2018 Epsom derby.

78. Who are the Offaly senior football champions?

79. James Stephens play club hurling in what county?

80. What club does Mayo legend Cora Staunton represent?

81. With what sport would you associate the late commentator Bill McClaren?

82. Name the two clubs relegated from this season’s League of Ireland Premier Division.

83. Which American is the most successful IAAF women’s athlete of all-time?

84. How many Italians have managed English Premier League side Chelsea since Brazilian Luiz Felipe Scolari took charge in 2008?

85. Greyhound Blastoff Jet was the winner of which Irish group one final in early November?

86. Darts legend Raymond van Barneveld has won the world PDC title how many times?

87. Who defeated Sweden in the last eight of last summer’s football World Cup in Russia?

88. Name the winners of the Leitrim ladies’ Senior Football Championship?

89. How many Welsh clubs play in the English Football League?

90. Who drew with Kerry in this year’s Super 8s?

91. Name the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year 2018?

92. Bill Belichick coaches which American Football side?

93. Name the manager of Leeds United.

94. F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo hails from which country?

95. In which position does golfer Justin Rose sit in the world rankings; first, second or fourth?

96. Who are the Ulster club football champions?

97. Liam Sheedy succeeded who as Tipperary hurling manager?

98. What tennis venue is also known as ‘SW19’?

99. Former Ireland and Liverpool defender Steve Finnan is a native of which Munster county?

100. When Terry Hyland leads Leitrim onto the field for the FBD League next Sunday, he becomes the 15th manager of the Senior footballers since 1990 - name the other 14?