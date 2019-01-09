GAA greats for unique Melvin Gaels “The Harte of the Matter” next Saturday

Melvin Gaels GAA club will welcome some of the greats of Gaelic games to Bundoran this Saturday for a unique fundraising event called “The Harte of the Matter” in the Great Northern Hotel in Bundoran.

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte headlines the event that will give an insight into the past, present and future of the GAA and also features former Kerry great Aidan O'Mahony, All-Ireland winning Donegal manager Brian McEniff, current Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher, noted GAA psychologist Caroline Currid from Sligo and Melvin Gaels' own Colin Regan.

The event will also see Melvin Gaels presented with their 2018 U20 Championship medals. Full details on poster below.