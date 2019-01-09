We want your opinion for your Sports Partnership

Leitrim Sports Partnership was established to increase the number of people involved in sport or physical activity in the county.

We have now come to the end of our second strategic programme and are formulating our Strategic Plan for 2018 to 2022.

As part of the strategic plan for the next four years, the Leitrim Sports Partnership are inviting members of the public to voice their opinions at our focus group meetings in Carrick-on-Shannon, Manorhamilton and Mohill.

The focus groups will last approximately one hour and refreshments will be served.

Manorhamilton Focus Group - Wednesday January 16: Bee Park Community Centre at 7pm

Mohill Focus Group - Thursday January 17: Lough Rynn Castle Hotel at 7pm

Carrick on Shannon Focus Group - Wednesday January 23: Áras an Chontae at 7pm

For any queries on the please call 071 9650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie.

Carrick Couch to 5K

Leitrim Sports Partnership are running a couch to 5K programme in Carrick-on-Shannon beginning Monday January 14, at 7pm in Carrick Sports Complex. The group will meet every Monday and Wednesday at 7pm at Carrick Sports Complex.

The cost of the course is €30 registration via Carrick on Shannon Couch to 5K January 2019 on eventbrite. If you would like any further information please call Leitrim sports partnership on 0719650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie