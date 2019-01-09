Leitrim Clubs go Lights On

Leitrim clubs are joining with their fellow GAA clubs all over the country to promote physical fitness and wellbeing in the local community as part of a unique “Lights On” campaign over the coming months.

Melvin Gaels, one of the pioneering clubs in the GAA’s Healthy Clubs campaign, lead the way and will be joined by Carrigallen, Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's and Cloone among others in the “Ireland Lights Up with the GAA”, an initiative to improve the health of the country through GAA clubs and communities.

In partnership with RTE's Operation Transformation, Melvin Gaels, Carrigallen and Cloone are turning on their floodlights/lighting systems between 7-pm-8pm each Thursday for a six-week period (January 17 – February 21) as Operation Transformation returns to our screens for 2019.

Melvin Gaels’ campaign sees them come on board with Operation Transformation, the GAA / Leitrim GAA and Kinlough Community Centre for Ireland Lights Up.

In their plea to people to join them, they say "Do you want to get moving and active this New Year, but you have nowhere to go? Do you find it hard to find a safe and well-lit area to go for a walk during the dark winter months? Well, Melvin Gaels has the answer!

We’re coming on board with Operation Transformation and the Official GAA / Leitrim GAA and Kinlough Community Centre for Ireland Lights Up. Every Thursday from the 17th January – 21st February 2019 the track will be open and lit up for you, your family and friends to come and walk from 7pm to 8pm in a Community Walk.

We want everyone to come and join for Ireland Lights Up 2019! All are welcome to come to this free weekly event. We had great numbers last year and hope to increase on them!

