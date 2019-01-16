O’Rourke to regale Leitrim Supporters Club launch

Carrigallen’s Seamus O’Rourke will be special guest at the Leitrim GAA Supporters Club (Dublin Branch) launch on Thursday at 7.30pm in the Celtic Suite, Croke Park.

The Carrigallen man and Leitrim Person of the Year will be quizzed by MC Colin Regan on his days in the Leitrim jersey and his journey to becoming a national voice for forgotten rural characters and communities. He will also treat the crowd to some of his best loved creations and monologues.

Regan will also interview Terry Hyland, Leitrim’s new senior football manager, on his first few months with the squad plus his future plans.

County Chairperson Terence Boyle will fill us in on developments and plans for the coming year while Eamonn Duignan will give an update on the innovative The Leitrim Wall initiative designed to raise funds to complete the Centre of Excellence at Annaduff.

This annual gathering has become a must-attend event for Leitrim people in Dublin and the surrounding counties. Please spread the word to your friends and come along on the night. A free bus will also travel from Leitrim – details on www.leitrimgaa.ie or from County Executive members.

Doors open at 7pm with the event getting underway at 7.30 sharp. Light refreshments will be served. A special draw will take place for those who buy a Supporters Club ticket or take a booklet to sell. The night will conclude at 10 pm.

Supporters Club bus

The County Board are operating a free bus from Leitrim to the launch of the Leitrim Supporters Club on Thursday and the following are the pick-up times: Drumshanbo Swimming Pool at 4pm; Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 4.15; Bornacoola GAA pitch 4.40. Anyone wishing to travel on the bus is asked to contact the Leitrim GAA County Board ASAP.