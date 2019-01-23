Ladies appoint Gavin Cawley as new Senior team boss

Leitrim Ladies football has taken another big step back to normality with the appointment of Sligo's Gavin Cawley as manager of the County Senior team.

The Sligo man was appointed on Monday by the Leitrim Ladies County Board and is expected to hold his first training session this Thursday ahead of the first Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 game of the year away to Antrim on Sunday, February 3.

Speaking to the Leitrim Observer after news of his appointment, Gavin said “The first priority is to get the team out on the pitch. Leitrim are a proud footballing county with a proud record in Ladies football and I can't see why we cannot target the League Division 4 semi-finals.

“Club football is very strong in Leitrim and you could name two to three different teams who could win the Senior title any year. There are plenty of players out there, it is just a matter of getting them all playing for Leitrim.”

Speaking of the difficulties that have enveloped the team in recent years, Gavin said “The past is in the past, there will be no favouritism and everybody will be singing off the same hymn sheet

“Leitrim are too good to be down in Division 4 but I am under no illusions that it is going to be an easy task but all I ask is that we all get pulling in the right direction.”

A former Sligo Men's County Board PRO and a freelance journalist in the Sligo area, Cawley is currently managing the IT Sligo Ladies team and also has management experience with both the DCU Mens and Ladies Senior teams, winning two Sigerson Cups as back of Niall Moyna's backroom team.