Leitrim Wall coordinators appointed for each club

Following the launch of the Leitrim GAA Supporters Club in Croke Park, the following were appointed as Leitrim Wall Coordinators for the following GAA Club area's.

Anybody wishing to get on the Leitrim Wall are advised to register now so as to have your name on the wall when it is completed later in the summer.

If you wish to have your name remembered forever as having contributing to the development of the Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence at Annaduff and the development of Gaelic games in the County, please contact any of the following.

People who have received brochures can return to any committee member or directly to the Centre office at Annaduff. People can also register online.

Mohill: Stephen Flynn

Gortletteragh: Thomas Keenan,

Bornacoola: Kevin Mallon,

Annaduff: Eugene Cox,

St Mary’s: Sean McGoldrick,

Leitrim Gaels: Sean McGoldrick, Bernie Goldrick,

Kiltubrid: Eoin Meehan

Allen Gaels: Fergal McPartland

Drumkeerin: Seamus Gallagher,

Glencar Manor: Pat Feely

Glenfarne/Kilty: Pat Feeley

Melvin Gaels: Pat Feeley & Colin Regan,

Ballinaglera: John Mulvey & Enda Gilrane

Aughnasheelin: Terrence Boyle,

Sean O’Heslin’s: Paddy O’Connor

Aughawillan: Martin McCartin

Drumreilly: Martin McCartin

Carrigallen: Orla Sheridan

Aughavas: Ray McBrien,

Eslin: Enda Stenson,

Dromahair: Hughie Clinton

Fenagh: Noeleen Geoghegan

Cloone: Enda Tiernan, Gerry McGovern