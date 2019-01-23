GAA Help Build the Leitrim Wall
Leitrim Wall coordinators appointed for each club
Jackie Dolan & Jimmy Ward buy Supporters Club tickets from Damien Kellegher, Terence Leydon & Diarmuid Clancy. Photo Willie Donnellan
Following the launch of the Leitrim GAA Supporters Club in Croke Park, the following were appointed as Leitrim Wall Coordinators for the following GAA Club area's.
Anybody wishing to get on the Leitrim Wall are advised to register now so as to have your name on the wall when it is completed later in the summer.
If you wish to have your name remembered forever as having contributing to the development of the Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence at Annaduff and the development of Gaelic games in the County, please contact any of the following.
People who have received brochures can return to any committee member or directly to the Centre office at Annaduff. People can also register online.
Mohill: Stephen Flynn
Gortletteragh: Thomas Keenan,
Bornacoola: Kevin Mallon,
Annaduff: Eugene Cox,
St Mary’s: Sean McGoldrick,
Leitrim Gaels: Sean McGoldrick, Bernie Goldrick,
Kiltubrid: Eoin Meehan
Allen Gaels: Fergal McPartland
Drumkeerin: Seamus Gallagher,
Glencar Manor: Pat Feely
Glenfarne/Kilty: Pat Feeley
Melvin Gaels: Pat Feeley & Colin Regan,
Ballinaglera: John Mulvey & Enda Gilrane
Aughnasheelin: Terrence Boyle,
Sean O’Heslin’s: Paddy O’Connor
Aughawillan: Martin McCartin
Drumreilly: Martin McCartin
Carrigallen: Orla Sheridan
Aughavas: Ray McBrien,
Eslin: Enda Stenson,
Dromahair: Hughie Clinton
Fenagh: Noeleen Geoghegan
Cloone: Enda Tiernan, Gerry McGovern
