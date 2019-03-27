Drumshanbo’s Ciaran captains Irish team

Another first for Drumshanbo occurred last weekend at the annual Celtic games in Belfast as Gareth Gilmartin became the first Drumshanbo player to captain an Irish team.

The Leitrim volleyballer had that honour leading the Republic of Ireland under 19s against Northern Ireland’s under 19. Gareth led the team well and stood out in the early stages of the match hitting well and withstanding very difficult opposition serves.

The team then settled and three very tight sets ensued with the Republic just losing 21-25 22-25 23-25. Gareth was not finished there, as, he played after, as the youngest player, on the Republic’s Senior team against the North and against Scotland.

The Scottish game, he said, was a real learning experience. Gareth has been training all over the country for the past 18 months and playing matches recently against Galway, Carlow and the Garda volleyball clubs.