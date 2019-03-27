Leitrim ladies wallop Kilkenny

Senior: Well done to our seniors who had a comprehensive 4-24 to 0-6 win over Kilkenny in the league on Sunday. Team & Scorers: Michelle Hackett; Edel Shanley, Louise Maguire, Abbi Sweeney; Clare Owens, Aine Heslin, Karen Connolly (0-1); Aoife Gilmartin (0-2), Eilish O'Dowd (0-4); Edel Kelly (1-0), Deirdre Moran (1-2), Carla Le Guen (0-2); Shauna McGrath (0-2), Michelle Heslin (2-7), Vivienne Egan (0-3). Subs: Patricia Forde, Grainne Prior, Carmel McGovern, Caoimhe Quinn, Ciara McLoughlin, Natasha McEnroy (0-1).

Minor: Best of luck to the minors who take on Roscommon in Connacht Championship this Sunday, March 31, at 2pm in Drumkeerin. Any support would be much appreciated.

Awards Presentation Night: Leitrim Ladies will be hosting a special presentation night on Friday, March 29, in the Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo to honour the All-Ireland U114 B winning team of 2017 and to present the Junior, Intermediate & Senior club players of the year awards for both 2017 & 2018. It is sure to be a fun filled evening for all involved along with special guests. To get your tickets, please contact your local club secretary or any Leitrim LGFA member.