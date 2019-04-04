Free Aviva Soccer Sisters Easter Festival in Ballinamore & Drumshanbo

The Aviva Soccer Sister Sisters Easter Football Festival has announced camps in Drumshanbo and Ballinamore.

Launched by media personality Yvonne Connolly and daughter Ali (13), this year’s Soccer Sisters programme has been revamped, now offering free camps over the Easter period for girls aged between 6 – 14 years old.

Over 6,000 girls from clubs around the country are expected to take part.

The free camps in Leitrim are as follows:

April 15-16: Mayflower Astro in Drumshanbo (Age 6 to 12)

April 17-18: Abbey Rovers in Ballinamore (Age 6 to 12)

April 27: Mayflower Astro in Drumshanbo (Age 6 to 12)

You can register for these camps by visiting www.soccersisters.ie

Leitrim clubs will be in with a chance to win a place at the Aviva Soccer Sisters Dream Camp, which will take place at Aviva Stadium on May 29, where players will get the opportunity to play on the same field as their national heroes.

Parents and coaches will be invited to nominate their clubs for a dream day out in the stadium. Details will be announced via Aviva’s social channels in the coming weeks.

Aviva have worked with the FAI to help to double the amount of spaces available nationwide, and for the first time, it is completely free to take part.

Sue Ronan, Head of Women’s Football with the FAI, said; “The Aviva Soccer Sisters Camps have played a significant part in the growth of our game over the past number of years. The camps provide young girls with the opportunity to play in a fun, safe environment, something that is very important at that age and which helps to nurture a love for the game. This year we aim to attract approx. 6,000 girls to the camps, with many going on to join their local club and becoming the future of women’s football in Ireland.”

Brian O’Neill, Head of Communications, Brand and Sponsorship, Aviva Ireland, said; “Aviva is proud to be involved with the FAI Soccer Sisters. We are committed to encourage girls to get involved in sport at a young age and have worked with the FAI to make soccer more accessible to everyone. With the introduction of free places on camps for both girls and parents this year, we hope to bring the sport to a brand-new audience.”

Speaking at the launch Yvonne Connolly said, “People may not normally associate me with sport but I’m always looking for ways to get my kids involved in team and outdoor activities, so the Aviva Soccer Sisters camps are perfect for this. Not only is it a great initiative but it’s FREE, so make sure you sign up to get your space over the Easter break!”

This year’s festival format will incorporate “Come and Try” camps, where participants will receive a limited-edition Aviva Soccer Sisters Jersey, and an official FAI Aviva Soccer Sisters completion certificate.

In addition, many areas will see Football blitzes delivered with the emphasis on the non-competitive element of football.

Finally, increased participation numbers will mean that more volunteers will be needed to help to facilitate the game, and make sure that girls are playing in a safe and fun environment. Free volunteer and coaching workshops will also be rolled out as part of the festival for parents to get involved.

Aviva are also inviting camp participants and parents to share their Aviva Soccer Sisters stories on social media via their new sponsorship platform, #SafeToDream.

To find out more about Aviva Soccer Sisters and how to sign up for one of the Easter Football Festivals in Ballinamore or Drumshanbo, log on to www.soccersisters.ie or check out #SafeToDream to follow along on social media.