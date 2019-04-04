Hats off to the Leitrim Supporters

The following is an thank you from Leitrim GAA County Board to the county's fans and everyone involved in this year's League Final.

Now that the dust has settled on our magnificent 2019 Allianz League campaign, we must acknowledge a number of items.

Firstly we thank our players and management for the efforts they have made on our behalf all spring in bringing a pep to the step of all associated with Leitrim GAA. Marooned in Division 4 since relegation in the Spring of 2008, it seemed at times that the interminable wait to advance up the league would painfully continue forever.

However, the signs of something positive that could germinate sooner rather than later occurred during last Summer’s championship season with heartening displays, a never say die attitude and memorable days in Gaelic Park, and versus Louth and Monaghan in the Qualifiers.

This year’s campaign has brought joy and honour to our county. A brilliant league campaign that included many late but nonetheless deserved victories has concluded with the much-coveted prize of promotion to Division 3 for 2020 and a chance to test our developing young team against stronger opposition.

While the result of the league final didn’t go our way, the performance of our players was magnificent on Saturday last. They gave it their all and left everything on the hallowed ground of Croke Park in pursuit of victory and for that nobody could possibly ask for more.

We heartily congratulate Derry who were deserving victors on the day.

We salute the efforts of Terry Hyland and his management team for getting the players to this stage in their first year at the helm as we look forward to the Connacht Championship next month in hope, a chance for continued development and further progress.

We wish to thank all media outlets, online, local and national print, local and national radio and TV, whose coverage of this journey was unparallelled in our recent history and gave a great lift to the efforts of all involved. Many thanks for your coverage which is greatly appreciated by all and painted our county and Leitrim GAA in a most positive light.

Last, and by certainly no means least we must acknowledge the magnificent support for the lads on Saturday last.

Our support base has been steadily growing all season but Saturday last exceeded all expectations. The colour and noise that our supporters brought to HQ was the talk of the weekend and while it’s not that often Leitrim teams get the opportunity to play in a national final in Croke Park, our supporters were magnificent and if the players left their all on the field of play, they will also be the first to acknowledge that they were lifted by the push they received from the stands.

It’s not easy to fill Croke Park with supporters cheers but our supporters more than passed that test and were truly magnificent. Special word towards the hundreds who travelled overseas to be there also.

Hats off to all involved from players, management, officials and supporters! A magnificent weekend and all that was missing at the end of it was the League trophy!