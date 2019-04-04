Lough Rynn Castle to sponsor Noel McManus run/cycle 2019

The fourth annual Noel McManus Run/Cycle will take place on Good Friday, April 19, at Lough Rynn, Mohill with hundreds of running and cyclists expected to attend this very popular event

Each year since 2016, this event has been growing bigger and better and this year, we are adding a half marathon (13.1 miles) to the event so the programme of races now consists of a half marathon, 10k & 5k run/walk and a 40k cycle.

Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens Hotel are the main sponsors of the event and this year there will be a beautiful Lough Rynn sponsored T-shirt for each participant registered online.

All finishers will receive a beautiful bespoke medal after the race.

Participants can then enjoy after race refreshments in the beautiful ballroom of Lough Rynn Castle. It is a truly unique setting for an event of this kind and we are so lucky to have the Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens Hotel venue as the base for our event.

Leitrim Sports Partnership originally organised and ran this event for five years.

Mohill & District Athletics Club took it over in 2016 and thanks to Dennis Doonan dedicated it to the memory of local man Noel McManus who died in a tragic accident in 2015. Noel loved running and cycling and regularly participated in events like this.

A small hard-working committee was set up and has worked at building the event each year. A 40K cycle was added to the event last year and a half marathon added this year.

The half marathon course is a nice relatively flat course through the quiet country roads of Gortletteragh. The cycle race is approximately 40km and also starts and finishes at the entrance of Lough Rynn Castle.

The 5K and 10K road races will remain the same as previous years.

Registration for this event is now available online at popupraces.ie.

A T-shirt is guaranteed for online registrations. Popup Races will be timing the event this year.

The half marathon and cycle will start at 11.00am and the 5/10k will start at 12 noon.

Race Numbers and T-shirts can be picked up the night before for those registered online. Limited registration on the morning will be available in the ballroom at Lough Rynn Castle.

Walkers who do not wish to be timed can register on the day for €10. A family rate will also apply on the day.

A different charity or cause is chosen each year to donate to from this event. This year funds raised will go towards the purchase of an AED for Gortletteragh and also a donation to the Eslin Community First Responders Group.

We wish to thank all our sponsors of this event. Businesses from the surrounding areas have generously sponsored a kilometre marker in each of the races. Paul Kilgannon - Fitkicks will be sponsoring the trophies for this year.

We are still working at getting sponsors for water, finish line refreshments and medals.

We will be publishing a list of all sponsors after the event and you can find details of sponsors on our facebook page.

The committee are looking for volunteers with stewarding on the day.

If any people in the area who are not participating in the event and would like to help out with stewarding, registrations or any of the jobs that are needed on the day, please contact a committee member: Fiona McManus, Dennis Doonan, Anne Macklin, Padraic McWeeney, Jacinta Rowley, Sean Clarke, Peter Logan.

For more details and updates, please check us out on Facebook Noel McManus Memorial Run.