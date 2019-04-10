Favourites Leitrim Gaels & Annaduff meet in group stages

The two early season favourites for the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship have been drawn in the same group of what promises to be a bitterly contested competition.

Avoiding the drop to the Junior A championship will occupy a lot of minds in this year's Intermediate grade but for Annaduff and Leitrim Gaels, the prospect of going one step further than they both did in the last two years will drive them on.

Drumkeerin, Carrigallen and Cloone make Group 1 the toughest side of the draw while Ballinaglera will be quite happy with their side of the draw as they have been paired with Eslin, Kiltubrid and Bornacoola as the top teams in group two.

The full groups and schedule of games is as follows:

GROUP 1

1 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

2 Leitrim Gaels

3 Annaduff

4 Drumkeerin

5 Carrigallen

6 Cloone

Rd 1: Ballinamore v Leitrim Gaels; Annaduff v Drumkeerin; Carrigallen v Cloone

Rd 2: Drumkeerin v Carrigallen; Leitrim Gaels v Annaduff; Cloone v Ballinamore

Rd 3: Drumkeerin v Cloone; Leitrim Gaels v Carrigallen; Annaduff v Ballinamore

Rd 4: Ballinamore v Drumkeerin; Carrigallen v Annaduff; Cloone v Leitrim Gaels

Rd 5: Ballinamore v Carrigallen; Annaduff v Cloone; Leitrim Gaels v Drumkeerin

GROUP 2

1 Eslin

2 Kiltubrid

3 Ballinaglera

4 Aughavas

5 Glenfarne/ Kiltyclogher

6 Bornacoola

Rd 1: Eslin v Kiltubrid; Ballinaglera v Aughavas; Glenfarne/Kilty v Bornacoola

Rd 2: Aughavas v Glenfarne/Kilty; Kiltubrid v Ballinaglera; Bornacoola v Eslin

Rd 3: Aughavas v Bornacoola; Kiltubrid v Glenfarne/Kilty; Ballinaglera v Eslin

Rd 4: Eslin v Aughavas; Glenfarne/ Kilty v Ballinaglera; Bornacoola v Kiltubrid

Rd 5: Eslin v Glenfarne/Kilty; Ballinaglera v Bornacoola; Kiltubrid v Aughavas