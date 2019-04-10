GAA Smith Monumentals IFC draw 2019
Favourites Leitrim Gaels & Annaduff meet in group stages
Adrian Smith of Smith Monumentals Ballinamore is pictured with Leitrim GAA officials Martin McCartin, Terence Boyle and Attracta O'Reilly at the 2019 Leitrim IFC draw. Picture: Willie Donnellan
The two early season favourites for the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship have been drawn in the same group of what promises to be a bitterly contested competition.
Avoiding the drop to the Junior A championship will occupy a lot of minds in this year's Intermediate grade but for Annaduff and Leitrim Gaels, the prospect of going one step further than they both did in the last two years will drive them on.
Drumkeerin, Carrigallen and Cloone make Group 1 the toughest side of the draw while Ballinaglera will be quite happy with their side of the draw as they have been paired with Eslin, Kiltubrid and Bornacoola as the top teams in group two.
The full groups and schedule of games is as follows:
GROUP 1
1 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s
2 Leitrim Gaels
3 Annaduff
4 Drumkeerin
5 Carrigallen
6 Cloone
Rd 1: Ballinamore v Leitrim Gaels; Annaduff v Drumkeerin; Carrigallen v Cloone
Rd 2: Drumkeerin v Carrigallen; Leitrim Gaels v Annaduff; Cloone v Ballinamore
Rd 3: Drumkeerin v Cloone; Leitrim Gaels v Carrigallen; Annaduff v Ballinamore
Rd 4: Ballinamore v Drumkeerin; Carrigallen v Annaduff; Cloone v Leitrim Gaels
Rd 5: Ballinamore v Carrigallen; Annaduff v Cloone; Leitrim Gaels v Drumkeerin
GROUP 2
1 Eslin
2 Kiltubrid
3 Ballinaglera
4 Aughavas
5 Glenfarne/ Kiltyclogher
6 Bornacoola
Rd 1: Eslin v Kiltubrid; Ballinaglera v Aughavas; Glenfarne/Kilty v Bornacoola
Rd 2: Aughavas v Glenfarne/Kilty; Kiltubrid v Ballinaglera; Bornacoola v Eslin
Rd 3: Aughavas v Bornacoola; Kiltubrid v Glenfarne/Kilty; Ballinaglera v Eslin
Rd 4: Eslin v Aughavas; Glenfarne/ Kilty v Ballinaglera; Bornacoola v Kiltubrid
Rd 5: Eslin v Glenfarne/Kilty; Ballinaglera v Bornacoola; Kiltubrid v Aughavas
