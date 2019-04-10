Melvin Gaels Gaelic4Mothers & Others Foodhall extravaganza a great success

Melvin Gaels Gaelic4 Mothers & Others hosted a foodhall extravaganza in Kinlough Community Centre on Friday April 5.

Donegal chef and Irish food blogger Zack Gallagher facilitated this event in conjunction with Kenny Maguire Cookery demonstrations and Flogas. Glenade celebrity Dave Duke of iRadio fame ably assisted the proceedings.

The evening culminated in a highly entertaining pizza making competition between Dave Duke and local Italian chef Fabiano. We are not at liberty to say who won!

Melvin Gaels G4M&O wish to express their appreciation to Zack, Kenny , Dave and Fabiano for giving so generously of their time to participate in this event.

There were a number of food/art and craft stalls exhibiting their wares on the night, including Mary McGovern (jams and knitted goods); Seamus Conway of Elite Catering; the Jampot Cafe; Mary Gilroy Health & Wellness company; Michael Condron Wood Carvings; Michelle Brennan Artsy Fartsy Crafts; Church of Ireland and artist Bridget Birney.

G4M&O wish to acknowledge the contribution of the following businesses who provided sponsorship for the event which was very much appreciated.

Sponsors: Noel Gallagher Stanley Stoves; Teresa Mc Gloin The Beauty Room; Edel Gallagher Hair Salon; Yellow Pepper Restaurant; Michelle Dolan First Steps Crèche; Noel McGowan Spar; Pathfinder Printing; Shelly's Cakes and Bakes; Katherine and Kevin Williams; Cubbies The Anglers Rest; Selene Daly; Louise McGeever Road Safety Authority; The Organic Centre and He/She Tanning Company.

The event afforded an opportunity for the community to congregate in a relaxed atmosphere, catch up with friends and neighbours, savour the delights of home cooked food and learn about the local food producers/ crafts residing in our community.

Thank you to all who contributed to making this an evening to remember.