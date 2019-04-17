Sport
Ladies U16s only winner in tough weekend
Photographer Stefan Hoare captures a brilliant image of a Carrick player reaching forward as the Tuam defence attempt to stop his progress in last Sunday's Ard na Cregg Cup Final in Corthinians RFC
It was tough going for Leitrim team's in provincial action last weekend with only the county ladies U16 side recording a victory thanks to a remarkable second half comeback.
With Manor Rangers losing in extra-time of the Glasshouse Hotel Cup Final, Tuam coming from behind to end Carrick Rugby club's double hopes and the Leitrim Minor ladies suffering a heavy defeat in the Connacht B Final, it was left to a Muireann Devaney inspired U16 team to record a win.
The U16 team trailed by 14 points at the break but with Glencar/Manor's Devaney scoring 4-5 over the course of the game, Leitrim recorded a 5-9 to 4-9 victory over Roscommon in the opening round of the Connacht U16 championship as the Green & Gold look to repeat their heroics of two years ago.
Unfortunately for the ladies, the Minor team suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Roscommon in the Connacht B Final, a 6-14 to 0-2 loss that sees Leitrim go into a Connacht C Final against Sligo at the beginning of May.
Read all about this week's big matches involving Carrick RFC and Manor Rangers in this week's Leitrim Observer.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on