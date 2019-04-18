Connacht medals for Amy, Aoibhe & Caoimhe

Over the last few weeks Fenagh and Drumshanbo Handball clubs hosted play-off games to select a Leitrim team for the Connacht B finals.

Twelve young people from Leitrim took part in the Connacght Semi Finals in Moycullen with three going through to play in the finals in Ballaghaderreen last weekend.

Caoimhe Maguire from Aughavas played in the U13 Girls competition and was narrowly beaten by her Galway opponent. Caoimhe brought home the silver medal.

Amy O Donnell and Aoibhe Logan from Drumshanbo Handball Club who went up a grade to play U16. Amy and Aoibhe were also narrowly defeated in an outstanding final to take home the silver medal.

Congrats to all who took part in these competitions.