Caoimhe wins another Connacht title for Drumsna

Drumsna's Caoimhe Moran joined her club mate and neighbour, Joe McKeon, when she became the Girl 5, 75kg Connacht Champion at last weekend's female provincial championships in Castlerea.

Caoimhe, who has been a member of Drumsna BC for the last three years, went one step further than her silver medal of last year to become champion. Following her defeat to an experienced Galway fighter last year, Caoimhe vowed to return this year and take the title.

After a hard year of committed and unwavering training, Caoimhe did just that and has now booked her place in the All Ireland championships for which she weighs in next Sunday April 28.

This is a hugely important week in the history of Drumsna Boxing Club as Joe McKeon starts his All-Ireland campaign on Tuesday, senior club member Sibheal Greene heads to Birmingham representing her club and country at the Birmingham University Box Cup and Caoimhe weighs in for the girls All Irelands.

All three boxers will give a taste of their boxing expertise at the end of year tournament to be held on Sunday May 5, in St Mary’s Hall Carrick-on-Shannon.