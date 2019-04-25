Sligo Leitrim & District soccer round-up

Easter weekend certainly proved a telling time in the Sligo Leitrim DSL competitions. Good Friday saw the clash of the titans between Carbury and their nearest challenger’s MCR.

Carbury, fresh from Cup success last weekend, were again tested to the full by a superb MCR side. Once again it was Niall Brennan who struck the decisive goal ten minutes from time that put Carbury in the driving seat.

But MCR were dogged and continued to battle with Tony Clarke in brilliant form in goals for MCR. Two minutes from time Colm McTiernan stepped up to hit a glorious equaliser that kept at least for a little while the mathematical hope of catching the league leaders Carbury after this draw.

Meanwhile on the far side of Sligo, Merville United hit Strand Celtic for six goals with Kyle Hargadon, Malachy Spratt, Donagh Crowne, Stephen Hansberry, Ryan Hargadon and Tyler Stallard on target. Strand Celtic scored once through Kaillum Burns. This result would ultimately leave Strand Celtic in second spot with Merville Utd in mid table in the Super League.

Moving on to Sunday morning, the first big shock was the no-show of Aughanagh Celtic that handed the title to Carbury. This was not what Adrian Conlon and his players would have wanted or needed. They are unbeaten on the domestic scene all season but they would be most unhappy with the no show of Aughanagh Celtic.

The icing on the cake was the defeat of MCR away to Ballisodare United. Seven minutes into this game Ryan McManus put MCR ahead. On 29 minutes a beautiful free kick from Darragh Healy found the back of the MCR net. Two minutes from the break Adam Grace hammered home the second goal for Ballisodare.

The second half saw the home side continue to press and they were awarded a penalty on sixty minutes that Andrew Patton took and hit the crossbar with but ten minutes later he made amends hitting the third and decisive goal for a delighted Ballisodare.

This result will drive MCR on and should they win at Forthill on Thursday night they will move into second spot ahead of Strand Celtic who play the champions Carbury FC on Sunday so runners up spot is still there for the taking.

The Sligo Pallets Premier League had some serious shocks over the weekend with tragedy striking the Real Tubber club as well as difficulties within Gurteen Celtic.

The end result being Cartron United will be crowned champions next weekend, again a side unbeaten all season on the domestic scene and great credit to all involved at Cartron FC.

Friday night saw Tireragh emerge winners by the odd goal in seven at home to Arrow Harps. Peter Buckley scored twice for Tireragh with a goal from Dermot Beglane and the winner from Michael Henry. Arrow Harps scorers were Ciaran Kilfeather and J P Henry.

Moving on to Sunday and a change in fortunes for Tireragh who were beaten at home 4-0 by Cliffoney Celtic. Diarmuid Gallagher netted twice with a goal apiece from Cathal Kelly and Brian O’Connor.

St John’s made their trip to Chaffpool United a profitable one courtesy of a hat trick from Keith Lynch that included two penalties. Hughie Marren scored the only goal for the Pool.

All of this means that runners up spot is there for the taking as is third spot. Second place willl secure promotion while third from the top will play off against the team third from bottom of the top flight for Super league status next season.

Next weekend will again be decisive in determining these positions. Thursday night sees Glenview Stars take on MCR at Forthill while Friday night we have three fixtures and Sunday with six games.