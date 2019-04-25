Digital champion Pure Telecom to help Sligo Rovers raise €25,000

Sligo Rovers is delighted to announce an exciting new fund raising partnership with Ireland’s leading home broadband and telephone company, Pure Telecom (www.puretelecom.ie).

The deal will see Pure Telecom make a direct contribution to the club of €100 for every person who signs up to an exclusive low-cost offer of broadband and phone services. With an initial goal of 250 sign ups, the club is targeting to raise €25,000 through Pure.

To check availability and the great deal, supporters should go to https://www.puretelecom.ie /sligo-rovers. To ensure that supporters benefit from the deal as well as the club, Pure has established this exclusive low cost offer designed to persuade Rovers fans and the local community to switch in huge numbers. Fans can and benefit themselves and show their support for the club at the same time.

Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom said “The passionate fans and deep community focus are what make Sligo Rovers stand out as a club. We want to reward the fans for their support too by offering them, friends of the club, parents and players a great broadband experience at exclusively low prices only available with this offer.”

Liam Buckley, Manager, Sligo Rovers said “Our team is working very hard to get Sligo Rovers back to our position among the leading clubs in Ireland. It is a huge boost to see an award winning broadband and phone company like Pure Telecom back us.”

David Rowe, Treasurer, Sligo Rovers said “This is a fantastic way to make a significant contribution to our club and get the best broadband service in Ireland at the same time. We believe that this will harness the passion of our amazing supporters.”

Rovers are encouraging fans to tell people to show their support for the club by sharing on all their social media channels when they sign up to the deal at https://www.puretelecom.

ie/ sligo-rovers.