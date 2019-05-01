Leitrim Primary Schools Track & Field set for Manorhamilton on Bank Holiday Monday

The first of the county outdoor track & field competitions will be held next Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, when St Clare’s Comprehensive in Manorhamilton hosts the Leitrim Primary Schools Track & Field Finals.

Events will get underway from 1.30 pm sharp next Monday with entries taken from 1 pm sharp. Medals will be awarded to the top three in all events with the best overall school receiving the Gilmartin Trophy.

Scoring for the Gilmartin Trophy is based on a scoring system of the top four from all events, except relays, receiving 5, 3, 2 & 1 points. Competitors are confined to their own age groups except that U9 can run under 10 300m. Entry fee is €4 but U7 & U8 competitors are €2.

The full list of events is as follows:

Under 7 (Born 2013 or later) 50m

Under 8 (Born 2012) 60m

Under 9 (Born 2011) 80m

Under 10 (Born 2010) 80m, 300m

Under 11 (Born 2009) 100m, 300m, (Relay boys, girls or mixed)

Under 12 (Born 2008) 100m, 600m

U13 (Born 2007) 100m, 600m (G) 800m (B) Long Jump, Walk

Over 13 (Born 2006 or earlier) 100m, 800m (G) 1000m (B) Long Jump, Shot, Walk

Over 11 Relay (Relay boys, girls or mixed)

Athletes and parents are asked to note that judges are required for the walks - if there are not enough judges. the race walk will not take place. Only children proficient in race walking can participate in order to make it fair for all.

Other Leitrim events on the calendar for May are:

Wednesday May 15: Leitrim U9, 10 & 11 Team events IT Sligo 6pm

Wednesday May 22: Leitrim Track & Field IT Sligo 6pm