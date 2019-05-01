Up for the Match special in Rooskey

With the clash of Leitrim & Roscommon soon upon us, Kilglass Gaels have decided to add to the excitement in the build up by holding an “Up for the Match” special on Saturday, May 11.

Held in Noel’s Bar in Rooskey at 9pm, the evening will feature a night of GAA discussion, banter and craic. Guests include former Leitrim manager John O’Mahony who will be joined by 1994 goalkeeper Martin McHugh while Roscommon will be represented by Seanie McDermott.

Other guests include Brian Carroll, Attracta Reilly, Fergal McGill, David O’Connor and one or two more. The event is free and a great night’s entertainment is guaranteed.