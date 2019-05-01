Drumshanbo athletes impress on and off road

There have been a number of significant performances from Drumshanbo Athletics Club members lately.

Ricky Wynne continues to compete at the highest level with recent wins at the Mayo Gaelforce trail run, the inaugural Tony McGowan half marathon and a brilliant run at the national ITRA trails in Wicklow, narrowly missing out on Ireland team selection. Ricky’s time in a green vest is surely just around the corner.

Cora Connolly has had a number of podium places lately., a winner at the Cara 10mile race in Bundoran, first place at the Keadue 5k and was a very impressive best female athlete at the recent Roscommon 5k race series.

In winning the Roscommon event, Cora set two course records and PBs with a terrific time of 18.40 on night three.

Tracey McPartland put in a huge performance to take a winners place at the recent Arigna 10k race. One of our brightest prospects in the club, Emily Morgan, ran a brilliant PB to take a podium place at the Leitrim 5k race.

Our participation at the weekly Parkruns continues to grow and great to see Mary Flynn complete her 50th run recently while we had an international dimension in the event with Phyllis, Irene and Mary Ellen taking in the Bristol run last weekend.