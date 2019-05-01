Leitrim link to Valley Rovers success

Manor Rangers, Carrick Town and Abbey Rovers may be the names most associated with underage soccer in Leitrim but add in Valley Rovers as an unlikely source of green & gold sporting pride.

The Geevagh based club would not normally attract much Leitrim attention but their successful U16 features no less than 12 Leitrim players on the squad.

Valley Rovers have been on a giant killing mission in recent weeks as they have knocked out Salthill Devon, Claremorris FC, Westport Utd and Merville Utd to reach both the Sligo/Leitrim Premier Division final and the Connacht Shield final.

Valley take on Moyne Villa from Headford in Galway next Sunday May 5, at 1pm in IT Sligo at the Connacht Final with an mouth-watering All Leitrim league final v Manor Rangers on Friday May 10, at 7pm.

The Valley Rovers team that defeated Merville Utd 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw: Ronan Moran , Haji Deen Swarray, Conor Flood (all Drumshanbo), Dylan Gabbidon & Conor O’Boyle (Geevagh), Thomas Flynn (Highwood), Shane Mc Keon, Radek Oberwan & Ciaran McMorrow (Drumshanbo), Danny McWeeney (Kiltubrid), Kyle McCrann (Kilnagross), Eoin Guckian & Arek Oberwan (Drumshanbo), Liam Killoran (Ballyfarnon), Oliver Rygielski (Keadue), Dylan Easterbrook & Jake Tobin (Drumshanbo).