Readers gear up for 2019 Lough Key Classic

Final arrangements are being put in place for next Sunday’s Lough Key Classic Cycling Sportive which will start and finish in Boyle.

Organised by local cycling club Curlieu Wheelers, the event will cover two distances – 120k for the more experienced cyclist and 70k for those who like a challenge. The 2019 Classic will generally follow the same roads as 2018 with both distances taking in a figure of eight loop with the food stop in King House in Boyle town centre.

In addition there will be an optional King of the Mountains route climbing the Old Coach Road up Green Street in Boyle town centre before descending the Curlew Mountain. There will be a time cut off for this section which is also weather dependent

The 120k cycle sees riders leave Boyle at exactly 9am and head to Ballymote, Gurteen, Monasteraden, Mullaghroe and back to Boyle. After their food stop in King House, they will head past Boyle Abbey to Lough Key Forest Park, out to the N4, onto Cootehall, Derrenargon, Keadue, Ballyfarnon, Corrigeenroe, Ballinafad, Broher and onto the climb on the Keash/Ballymote road before heading back to Boyle.

The 70k route will see riders leave Boyle at exactly 9.30am and head to Keash, Culfadda, Mullaghroe, Cloonloo back to Boyle. After their food stop in King House, the riders will head past Boyle Abbey to Lough Key Forest Park, out to the N4, Knockvicar, Corrigeenroe, Ballinafad, Broher and onto the climb on the Keash/Ballymote road before heading back to Boyle.

A welcome cup of tea will be available before the event in the Classic HQ in the Sports Complex where there will be adequate, secure parking and hot showers available.

A hot meal will also be served following the event.

The Lough Key Classic is a recognised Cycling Ireland sportive and is open to those aged over 18 only. (U18s only with CI licence)

Participants for all routes can register at the sports complex in the grounds of Abbey Community College in Boyle on Sunday from 7.30am - 8.45am for 120k riders and until 9.15am for 70k.

Entry is €20 for Cycling Ireland members and €25 for non Cycling Ireland members.

Last year’s successful event saw donations being made to a number of local charities. It is hoped to make similar donations again following this year’s event.

Further information Brian Nerney 086 2575032 or briannerney64@gmail.com.

The route will not impact any fans travelling to the Roscommon v Leitrim match in Hyde Park.