Roscommon Races open season next Monday May 13

It’s a hugely exciting time for everyone connected with Roscommon Racecourse, as our season gets underway with our first meeting of the year, on Monday May 13.

It’s a mixed card with a 5.30 start time and hopefully the weather will be kind for the evening. There have been lots of changes here over the winter and we’d love to see a big crowd here to see our fantastic new development.

Our new build includes a new weigh room, which incorporates changing rooms (showers/sauna), a new press room, first aid facilities and a new secretary's office.

A huge amount of work has been done to bring our facilities right up to date and it freshens up a part of the racecourse, where a lot of people tend to meet. We are extremely proud of the new build and we’d like to encourage as many people to make their way here for May 13.

Racing is thriving in the west of Ireland and that is due to the fact that local businesses and sports, got behind us and we now have top class facilities that everyone can be very proud of. The track itself looks fantastic and all we need. is a bit of luck with the weather on the evening.

Racecourse Manager, Michael Finneran, stated that the Board of Roscommon Racecourse are delighted with the new facilities.

“The downturn in the economy a number of years ago, was the main reason for the delay in this project. We are thrilled with the finished product and I want to express my thanks to everyone who was involved in the construction of this new building.

“It’s been a massive job of work and we have more plans in the pipeline, but we’re just so happy to get this over the line, before our season gets underway, on May 13.”

The race sponsors on the evening include, the Irish Stallion Farms, the EBF, local auctioneer, Ivan Connaughton and Kepak, who are expected to bring many guests on the evening. The best turned out prize in each race, will be sponsored by Hamrock's Bar & Lounge, Athleague.

There will be music in the main bar after the second last race by The Usual Suspects. Admission on the evening is €15 for adults and €10 for OAP & students. There is a Ros special available, which includes admission, race card, two course meal and a €10 betting voucher for €35.

Enquiries to 087 2203288 or email: contact@ roscommonracecourse.ie or log onto www.roscommon racecourse.ie.