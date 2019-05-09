Leitrim GAA Supporters Club draw results 2019

Leitrim GAA would like to congratulate all the winners and we thank all patrons who supported the draw by either buying or selling tickets over the past couple of months.

We wish to record our grateful appreciation to our sponsors, without whose assistance this venture would not be possible.

Main Sponsor – Cox’s Steakhouse, Dromod. Other Sponsors - Westlink Coaches Drumshanbo; Kevin Quinn Embassy Rooms, Sligo; ScanMe Ltd. Sheila Briody, Longford; Gerry O Rourke Longford; Gerry Murray Sligo; Rosebank Retail Park Carrick-on-Shannon; Lough Rynn Castle Hotel; Holyrod Hotel Bundoran.

The full results are as follows: 1st Prize €5,000: Barry Kerr, Leitrim Gaels GAA Club.

2nd Prize €2,000: Nicholas McWeeney, St Mary’s Kiltoghert GAA Club.

3rd Prize €1,000: Una Connelly, 7 Ravensdale Park, Dublin 12.

4th Prize €1,000: Declan Bohan, Bornacoola GAA Club.

5th Prize 2 Nights B & B and one evening meal for two at Holyrod Hotel: Frank Reynolds Senior, Longford Road, Ballinalee. Co Longford.

6th Prize Two nights B&B for two at Lough Rynn Castle Hotel: Maurice Foley, New York.

7th Prize Two All-Ireland Final Football Tickets: Patrick Feely, Larkfield Road, Manorhamilton.

8th Prize Two All-Ireland Final Hurling Tickets: Diarmuid, Riona, Eimear, Senan, Megan, Áibhe, Síofra, c/o PJ Meehan Kiltubrid GAA

€100 each: Rory O’Connor, c/o Murtagh’s Bar Carrick-on- Shannon; Phil McGowan, Kinlough, Melvin Gaels GAA; Niamh Reynolds Delaney, c/o Bornacoola GAA Club; Aiden and Aine McEvoy, Shercock, Co Cavan.

Bonus Prize Chocolate Hamper, worth €150, sponsored by Damien Gilheaney, Aughnasheelin and Butler’s Chocolate: Catherine Williams, Kinlough, Melvin Gaels GAA Club.