Women on the water kayaking programme launched

Leitrim Sports Partnership is delighted to announce the third year of our popular Kayaking programme for women, “Women on the Water”.

There will be three courses, one taking place on Acres Lake in Drumshanbo and the others taking place on the Lough Rynn rowing facility in Mohill.

This is a great opportunity for women who want to get active on the beautiful waterways of Leitrim.

The programme will run on Tuesday evenings in Acres Lake Drumshanbo, starting May 21, and on Wednesday and Thursday evenings in Lough Rynn, Mohill from the week of 22nd May 22.

All sessions are 7pm-9pm. The cost of the programme is €45 per person.

To register for the course, visit our website leitrimsports.ie, or for more information please call Leitrim Sports Partnership on 071 9650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie