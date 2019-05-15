Poacher workshop a great success

We concluded our ‘Coaching the Child Workshop Series’ with the visit of Carlow Senior Football Coach, Steven Poacher.

Steven spoke passionately about how we as coaches must do our utmost to ensure our players get as many touches of the ball during training sessions and that training sessions must be Fun and engaging to encourage players to keep coming back to training.

Out on the pitch, Steven demo'ed a number of small sided games that promoted skill refinement and decision making. The variety of games he demonstrated were easily adaptable to suit all playing ages and levels. Throughout the games, he encouraged the players to ‘get their head up and look forward’ and in doing so ensured the attacking aspect of game was promoted.

Many thanks to the U15 Academy players who made themselves available for the session and no doubt it was a great learning experience for them. Well done to the coaches who attended the session and no doubt some of Steven’s small sided games are being used in club training sessions. Thanks again to Steven and we look forward to welcoming back to Leitrim in the future.