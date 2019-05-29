Final hopes are in the lap of the gods

A happy Leitrim manager Martin Cunniffe might feel progress in the Lory Meagher Cup is out of his team's hands but he was more than happy with how his team performed.

“It was hard fought. It was well deserved by the lads. They can go home happy. In fairness they deserved that win. At least we have got a win and we are still in the competition.

“It was tight, no more than a few points between us all along. In fairness we had a good few wides, a few of them bad so the next day, we will hope to straighten it out.”

Referring to Leitrim’s two first half goals, Martin said “They were two great scores. Colm Moreton had one of his best ever games playing for Leitrim. He scored some marvellous points and of course he scored a goal.”

Cunniffe also expressed satisfaction with his team’s level of commitment from his troops: “We are happy there now and we do not want to see any more defeats this year. In the next game (June 7) we want to beat Fermanagh and then travel on and win it (the Lory Meagher Cup) out.

“As the Lory Meagher Cup competition stands now we have to beat Fermanagh and then it is in the lap of the gods.”

The Leitrim manager also confirmed that the Leitrim County Board have lodged an appeal with Croke Park contesting the result of the Leitrim v Lancashire Lory Meagher Cup game that Lancashire won by two points.