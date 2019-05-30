Lads on the Lake and Leitrim Blueway 5K

Leitrim Sports Partnership are delighted to announce the second Lads on the Lake programme.

This is a great opportunity for men to get active on Leitrim's outstanding waterways. The six week programme will introduce participants to kayaking with a Blueway challenge on completion of the programme. This programme is open to Men over 18 only.

The programme will run on Mondays in Acres Lake, Drumshanbo beginning on Monday June 10, at 7pm-9pm and on Fridays in Lough Rynn Mohill beginning on Friday July 14, at 7pm-9pm. The cost of the programme is €45 per person and you can sign up through eventbrite

Blueway 5KM & Barbecue

On Saturday June 15, at 6pm the annual 5Km Run/Walk to raise funds for the Leitrim National School Parents Association will take place starting at Beirne’s Bar, Battlebridge and run along the canal finishing along the Blueway.

It is a flat course and suitable for all ages. There will be cash prizes and trophies for first three males/ females with trophies for first local male/female as well as first under 16. Registration commenced at Beirnes at 5pm. Entry fee is €10 per adult, €5 per Under 16 and €20 per family.

Afterwards the annual barbecue will take place in Beirnes and this has turned out to be a great night every year. The cost will be €10 per adult and €5 per U16.

All money raised go towards the Parents Associations contribution towards the development of the playground in the local primary school. We hope as always we can have your support.