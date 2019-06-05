Esquires launch Leitrim Longford U12 Cross-border league

The official launch of the Esquires U-12 Leitrim Longford Cross County League took place on Wednesday evening at Esquires, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Kevin McGlynn, representing Esquires, made a sponsorship presentation to League ambassadors Ryan O’Rourke of Leitrim and Mickey Quinn and Daniel Mimnagh of Longford.

Also present at the launch was the Leitrim Coaching and Games team and County Board Coaching Officer, Hughie Clinton.

This is the second year of Cross County League and this great competition gives players a wonderful opportunity to play against teams they wouldn’t normally play against. Teams have been divided into 4 divisions and games will commence on Thursday June 6.

For up to date fixtures see GAA fixtures in this week's Leitrim Observer or www.leitrimgaa.ie. Best of luck to all the participating teams.