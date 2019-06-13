Leitrim Longford Masters face Antrim on Saturday

Our next fixture which is against Antrim will be played this Saturday June 15, at 3pm at a venue somewhere in Monaghan.

After our last terrific performance beating Sligo a good turnout is needed to keep our Championship hopes alive. This will be a tough tough game. Antrim may have got off to an indifferent start but certainly turned more than a few heads with a well deserved victory over Cavan so we'll need to have everyone possible available to keep our own run going.

We sit just two points off Dublin and Tyrone who head the division so a win in this fourth round clash would be massive as a lot of the teams around us will be playing each other. Please let James or myself know your availability ASAP.

All Masters roads led to Crossmolina Deel Rovers last Saturday where Dr Mick Lotus kindly honoured our Association by allowing to use his name on our Senior All Ireland Championship Cup. A superb evening was had by all it was great to see Dr Mickey in such great form.

We would like to offer our sincere appreciation to all those would had a hand in making such a wonderful occasion happen. Leitrim Longford were represented on the night by James Breslin, Stephen and Conor Dolan.