Trident Swim Team going strong in Castlebar

A fantastic meet for Trident Swim Team at the weekend resulted in a host of medals, ‘A’ times and personal bests when the squad travelled to Castlebar for their last regional meet of the season.

Ella McKeon took gold in the Girls’ 12-13 years 100m butterfly in a time of 1:32.00 as well as gaining her 10th ‘A’ time. Ruby Lowe took the silver in the Girls’ 12-13 years 100m Individual Medley with a time of 1:26.69 along with her 5th ‘A’ time.

Ruby went on to achieve a gold medal and her sixth ‘A’ time in the Girls’ 12-13 years Breaststroke with a time of 1:40.57. Aoibhe Rynn took the gold medals in both the Girls’ 14 & Over 100m Individual Medley with a time of 1:22.73 and the 100m Freestyle with a time of 1:11.54. Phoebe Lynott had a fantastic swim in the Girls’ 11 & Under 100m Breaststroke, taking gold with a time of 1:52.80.

The club also took the gold medals in the 200M mixed Freestyle team relay events in both the Under 12 & Over 13 categories.

The U12 team included Ella McKeon, Caireann O’Grady, Josh McWeeney and Luke Ruddy, with the 13 & Over team comprising Aoibhe Rynn, Ruby Lowe, and brothers Cormac and Eoghan Rynn. A nail-biting finish to the 13 & Over Medley relay saw Eoghan pull the team back from 3rd place to take the silver medal for Trident.

Well done to all of the team, including swimmers, team managers Fiona Rynn and Amanda McKeon, and of course the supporting parents.

Other results included

Girls 11 & Under: 50m Breaststroke: Isabel McGrath 1:06.61; Lily McWeeney 1:09.06; 50m Freestyle: Sophie McKeon 40.73; Isabel Lowe 42.82; Lily McWeeney 44.13; 50m Butterfly: Aoibheann Harmon 45.84; Isabel Lowe 50.30; Sophie McKeon 50.31; Phoebe Lynott 51.75; Isabel McGrath 59.57; 100m Backstroke: Phoebe Lynott 1:40.35; Lily McWeeney 1:52.05; 100m Breaststroke: Phoebe Lynott 1:52.80; Aoibheann Harmon 2:00.56; Sophie McKeon 2:02.01; Isabel Lowe 2:08.15; 100m Individual Medley: Sophie McKeon 1:39.84; Phoebe Lynott 1:43.66; Aoibheann Harmon 1:44.02; Isabel Lowe 1:48.24; Isabel McGrath 1:57.26; Lily McWeeney 2:09.42; 100m Freestyle: Sophie McKeon 1:31.91; Aoibheann Harmon 1:32.26; Phoebe Lynott 1:33.68; Isabel McGrath 1:40.35

Girls 12-13: 50m Breaststroke: Erin Bohan 49.72; Ella McKeon 50.08; 50m Butterfly: Erin Bohan 48.82; 50m Backstroke: Caireann O’Grady 47.46; 100m Backstroke: Erin Bohan 1:37.95; 100m Breaststroke: Ruby Lowe 1:40.57; Erin Bohan 1:48.68; Ella McKeon 1:49.48; Caireann O’Grady 1:57.79; 100m Individual Medley: Ruby Lowe 1:26.69; Caireann O’Grady 1:36.83; Erin Bohan 1:37.8; 100m Freestyle: Caireann O’Grady 1:21.04

Girls 14 & Over: 100m Breaststroke: Aoibhe Rynn 1:41.56

Boys’ 11 & Under: 50m Freestyle: Luke Ruddy 42.37; 50m Butterfly: Luke Ruddy 57.66; 50m Backstroke: Luke Ruddy 48.39; 100m Backstroke: Luke Ruddy 1:48.96

Boys’ 12-13: 100m Breaststroke: Eoghan Rynn 1:45.80

Boys 14 & Over: 50m Freestyle: Cormac Rynn 32.98; 100m Breaststroke: Cormac Rynn 1:42.08; 100m Individual Medley: Cormac Rynn 1:26.71

For information on joining Trident Swim Club, please contact Head Coach Samantha Weaver on 083-160-2043.