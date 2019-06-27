Gavin knew Leitrim would get a chance

Time may have been ticking by steadily and surely but Cluainin sharpshooter Gavin O'Hagan was a key performer in the win over Lancashire.

“Just unbelievable, we got out of jail there at the end,” recalled Gavin, “Fair dues to Jimmy to go for the goal at the end.

Did Gavin think it was all over as Leitrim trailed by three points with full-time almost over? “No to be honest, when I heard five minutes of added time, I knew we’d get a chance, whether we’d take it or not.

“We knew if we got it to extra time that we’d drive it on, we knew from training all year that we had it in the legs and sure enough we did.”

Clement Cunniffe's goal tied the scores but Gavin later had a big decision to make with a penalty near the finish: “I had a few boys saying put it over, never mind the goal but it was about getting another score on the board.”

Looking back on the game, Gavin said “We struggled on our own puckouts for maybe 20 minutes in the middle of it and we just got caught in the rot until we got a few scores and got us back into it, we were always within touching distance and thank God.

“I had a good first half and then the legs kinda went towards the end, sure you can’t complain when you win.”