Glencar/Manohamilton GAA Club reveal 50th anniversary celebration events

Glencar/Manorhamilton GAA Club will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Club with an action packed week of events over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

A full programme of events is now in place for our 50th celebrations in what promises to be an action packed August Bank Holiday weekend for all age groups.

In the lead up to the weekend we will host our ever popular Club Football & Hurling Camp in the Bee Park from Wednesday July 31, to Friday August 2.

On Friday night there will be a Gaelic Fields GAA Photo Exhibition in McKenna’s on Main Street at 7pm while our Senior team play Gortletteragh in the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship in Cloone.

On Saturday, our Golf Classic takes place at Blacklion Golf Course with presentations that night in Gurns Milestone at 10.30pm.

For the children we will host the inaugural Interclub Townlands Tournament from 12 noon to 3pm in Boggaun. This will be for boys and girls aged 9-13 years.

Later on that evening from 7-9pm in the Glens Centre the eagerly awaited book launch “The Glencar Manorhamilton GAA Story” will take place with Tommy Moran our Guest of Honour.

On Sunday we commence the day with Mass for the deceased members of our Club at 11.30pm in St Clare’s Church, our Junior A team play Bornacoola in the Championship at 12 noon and then it’s out to Boggaun for the official opening of our new pitch.

The programme of events commence at 1pm with a Kids Fun Hour followed by a Hurling match at 2pm, a Golden Oldies game at 3pm and the official opening by the President of Connacht Council Gerry McGovern and Blessing of the facility by Father Oliver Kelly and Revd. Richard Beadle at 4pm sharp.

We will be honoured to have in attendance on the day – members of the 1969 Glencar Manor team who won the Leitrim Junior Championship and representatives from our first club committee from 1969. We all descend to town for music on the street from 5-7 followed by DJ till late.

All those associated with the club down through the years as supporters, players, officials, members are invited to join the current club personnel and supporters in celebrating 50 great years of club activities and friendships.