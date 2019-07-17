Leitrim GAA reveal Championship fixture dates

Leitrim Club footballers face a hectic month and a half after the County Board revealed the dates for all five rounds of the Connacht Gold Senior and Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championships this week.

In an email sent to Clubs, the Leitrim GAA County Board have said that there will be no deviation from the fixtures schedule in order to facilitate people booking time off work etc. They also said that games on Fridays and Thursday are fixed for 8.30pm in Cloone while Saturday games are fixed for 5.30 and 7pm up to the Quarter-Final stages.

Sunday games will be fixed for 12 noon, 1 30 pm and 5 pm.

The full list of fixtures is as follows:

WEDNESDAY JULY 17

Dunnes Bar Division 2: Carrigallen v Drumkeerin 8.30

THURSDAY JULY 18

Barna Waste U13 C Championship: Glencar/Manorhamilton v Melvin Gaels 7.30

FRIDAY JULY 19

Barna Waste U13 Championship: All games 7.30

A Championship: St. Mary's White v Annaduff; Glencar/Manorhamilton v St Brigid's; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Mac Diarmada Gaels

B Championship: Mohill v Allen Gaels; Leitrim Gaels v Rinn Gaels; St Patrick’s Dromahair v St. Joseph's

C Championship: Melvin Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton

SATURDAY JULY 20

Dunnes Bar ACL: All games 7.00

Division 1: Aughawillan v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar/ Manorhamilton; Allen Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; Mohill v Gortletteragh; Melvin Gaels v Annaduff; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Aughnasheelin

Division 2: Aughavas v Kiltubrid; Eslin v Drumkeerin; Ballinaglera v Dromahair; Bornacoola v Cloone

SUNDAY JULY 21

Dunnes Bar Division 2: Carrigallen v Mohill; Drumreilly v Glencar/Manorhamilton 12.00

MONDAY JULY 22

Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship: All games 7.30

Division 1: St Caillin’s v Leitrim Gaels; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Annaduff; St Mary's v St. Joseph's

Division 2: Gortletteragh v St Patrick’s Dromahair; St Brigid's v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels; Mohill v Allen Gaels

THURSDAY JULY 25

Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 2: Dromahair v St Brigid’s; Melvin Gaels v Gortletteragh; Allen Gaels v Drumkeerin; Glencar/ Manorhamilton v Mohill

FRIDAY JULY 26

Connacht Gold Senior FC: Aughawillan v Aughnasheelin in Cloone 8.30

SATURDAY JULY 27

Connacht Gold Senior FC: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Allen Gaels; Gortletteragh v Drumreilly; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Melvin Gaels v Mohill

Smith Monumentals Intermediate FC: Ballinaglera v Aughavas; Eslin v Kiltubrid; Annaduff v Drumkeerin

SUNDAY JULY 28

Smith Monumentals Intermediate FC: Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Bornacoola; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Leitrim Gaels; Carrigallen v Cloone

Junior A Championship: Melvin Gaels v Aughawillan; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Drumkeerin v Annaduff; Gortletteragh v Kiltubrid

MONDAY JULY 29

Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship: All games 7.30

Division 1: Leitrim Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels; St. Joseph's v St Caillin’s; Annaduff v St Mary's

Division 2: St Brigid's v Gortletteragh; Allen Gaels v Glencar/ Manorhamilton; Drumkeerin v Mohill; Dromahair v Melvin Gaels

THURSDAY AUGUST 1

Connacht Gold Senior FC: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Aughnasheelin in Cloone 8.30

Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship Division 2: Mohill v St Brigid’s; Melvin Gaels v Allen Gaels; Glencar/Manor v Dromahair; Gortletteragh v Drumkeerin

FRIDAY AUGUST 2

Connacht Gold Senior FC: Glencar/ Manorhamilton v Gortletteragh in Cloone 8.30

SATURDAY AUGUST 3

Connacht Gold Senior FC: Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s; Melvin Gaels v Drumreilly; Allen Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Aughawillan

Smith Monumentals IFC: Leitrim Gaels v Annaduff; Drumkeerin v Carrigallen; Bornacoola v Eslin, Aughavas v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher

SUNDAY AUGUST 4

Smith Monumentals IFC: Cloone v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; Kiltubrid v Ballinaglera

Junior B FC: Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s; Aughavas v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Bornacoola; Leitrim Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

MONDAY AUGUST 5

Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship: All games 7.30

Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Fenagh St Caillin’s; St Joseph's v Annaduff

Division 2: Gortletteragh v Mohill; Allen Gaels v Dromahair; St Brigid’s v Drumkeerin; Melvin Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton

FRIDAY AUGUST 9

Connacht Gold Senior FC: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Drumreilly in Cloone 8.30

SATURDAY AUGUST 10

Connacht Gold Senior FC: Mohill v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Melvin Gaels v Gortletteragh; Aughawillan v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v St Mary’s Kiltoghert

Smith Monumentals IFC: Drumkeerin v Cloone; Leitrim Gaels v Carrigallen; Ballinaglera v Eslin; Aughavas v Bornacoola

SUNDAY AUGUST 11

Connacht Gold SFC: Aughnasheelin v Allen Gaels

Smith Monumentals IFC: Kiltubrid v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher; Annaduff v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

Junior A FC: Kiltubrid v Aughawillan; Drumkeerin v Carrigallen; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Mohill; Gortletteragh v Melvin Gaels

SATURDAY AUGUST 17

Junior A FC: Gortletteragh v Aughawillan; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mohill; Annaduff v Carrigallen; Kiltubrid v Melvin Gaels

Junior B FC: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mohill; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Aughavas; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Bornacoola v Leitrim Gaels

FRIDAY AUGUST 23

Connacht Gold SFC: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Aughawillan in Cloone 8.30

SATURDAY AUGUST 24

Connacht Gold SFC: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Melvin Gaels; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Drumreilly; Allen Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Aughnasheelin

Smith Monumentals IFC: Eslin v Aughavas; Bornacoola v Kiltubrid; Carrigallen v Annaduff; Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Ballinaglera

SUNDAY AUGUST 25

Connacht Gold SFC: Gortletteragh v Mohill

Smith Monumentals IFC: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Drumkeerin; Cloone v Leitrim Gaels

SATURDAY AUGUST 31

Junior A FC Semi-Finals

Junior B FC: Bornacoola v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Fenagh St Caillin’s; Mohill v Aughavas

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 7

Connacht Gold SFC: Gortletteragh v Fenagh St Caillin’s; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Aughnasheelin; Drumreilly v Mohill; Aughawillan v Allen Gaels; Melvin Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Mary’s Kiltoghert

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 8

Smith Monumentals IFC: Annaduff v Cloone; Eslin v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Carrigallen; Kiltubrid v Aughavas; Leitrim Gaels v Drumkeerin; Ballinaglera v Bornacoola