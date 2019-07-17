GAA
Leitrim GAA reveal Championship fixture dates
Finian Sharpley addresses the crowd after Ballinamore's Division 3 Final victory Picture: Stefan Hoare
Leitrim Club footballers face a hectic month and a half after the County Board revealed the dates for all five rounds of the Connacht Gold Senior and Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championships this week.
In an email sent to Clubs, the Leitrim GAA County Board have said that there will be no deviation from the fixtures schedule in order to facilitate people booking time off work etc. They also said that games on Fridays and Thursday are fixed for 8.30pm in Cloone while Saturday games are fixed for 5.30 and 7pm up to the Quarter-Final stages.
Sunday games will be fixed for 12 noon, 1 30 pm and 5 pm.
The full list of fixtures is as follows:
WEDNESDAY JULY 17
Dunnes Bar Division 2: Carrigallen v Drumkeerin 8.30
THURSDAY JULY 18
Barna Waste U13 C Championship: Glencar/Manorhamilton v Melvin Gaels 7.30
FRIDAY JULY 19
Barna Waste U13 Championship: All games 7.30
A Championship: St. Mary's White v Annaduff; Glencar/Manorhamilton v St Brigid's; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Mac Diarmada Gaels
B Championship: Mohill v Allen Gaels; Leitrim Gaels v Rinn Gaels; St Patrick’s Dromahair v St. Joseph's
C Championship: Melvin Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton
SATURDAY JULY 20
Dunnes Bar ACL: All games 7.00
Division 1: Aughawillan v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar/ Manorhamilton; Allen Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; Mohill v Gortletteragh; Melvin Gaels v Annaduff; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Aughnasheelin
Division 2: Aughavas v Kiltubrid; Eslin v Drumkeerin; Ballinaglera v Dromahair; Bornacoola v Cloone
SUNDAY JULY 21
Dunnes Bar Division 2: Carrigallen v Mohill; Drumreilly v Glencar/Manorhamilton 12.00
MONDAY JULY 22
Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship: All games 7.30
Division 1: St Caillin’s v Leitrim Gaels; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Annaduff; St Mary's v St. Joseph's
Division 2: Gortletteragh v St Patrick’s Dromahair; St Brigid's v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels; Mohill v Allen Gaels
THURSDAY JULY 25
Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 2: Dromahair v St Brigid’s; Melvin Gaels v Gortletteragh; Allen Gaels v Drumkeerin; Glencar/ Manorhamilton v Mohill
FRIDAY JULY 26
Connacht Gold Senior FC: Aughawillan v Aughnasheelin in Cloone 8.30
SATURDAY JULY 27
Connacht Gold Senior FC: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Allen Gaels; Gortletteragh v Drumreilly; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Melvin Gaels v Mohill
Smith Monumentals Intermediate FC: Ballinaglera v Aughavas; Eslin v Kiltubrid; Annaduff v Drumkeerin
SUNDAY JULY 28
Smith Monumentals Intermediate FC: Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Bornacoola; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Leitrim Gaels; Carrigallen v Cloone
Junior A Championship: Melvin Gaels v Aughawillan; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Drumkeerin v Annaduff; Gortletteragh v Kiltubrid
MONDAY JULY 29
Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship: All games 7.30
Division 1: Leitrim Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels; St. Joseph's v St Caillin’s; Annaduff v St Mary's
Division 2: St Brigid's v Gortletteragh; Allen Gaels v Glencar/ Manorhamilton; Drumkeerin v Mohill; Dromahair v Melvin Gaels
THURSDAY AUGUST 1
Connacht Gold Senior FC: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Aughnasheelin in Cloone 8.30
Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship Division 2: Mohill v St Brigid’s; Melvin Gaels v Allen Gaels; Glencar/Manor v Dromahair; Gortletteragh v Drumkeerin
FRIDAY AUGUST 2
Connacht Gold Senior FC: Glencar/ Manorhamilton v Gortletteragh in Cloone 8.30
SATURDAY AUGUST 3
Connacht Gold Senior FC: Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s; Melvin Gaels v Drumreilly; Allen Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Aughawillan
Smith Monumentals IFC: Leitrim Gaels v Annaduff; Drumkeerin v Carrigallen; Bornacoola v Eslin, Aughavas v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher
SUNDAY AUGUST 4
Smith Monumentals IFC: Cloone v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; Kiltubrid v Ballinaglera
Junior B FC: Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s; Aughavas v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Bornacoola; Leitrim Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s
MONDAY AUGUST 5
Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship: All games 7.30
Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Fenagh St Caillin’s; St Joseph's v Annaduff
Division 2: Gortletteragh v Mohill; Allen Gaels v Dromahair; St Brigid’s v Drumkeerin; Melvin Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton
FRIDAY AUGUST 9
Connacht Gold Senior FC: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Drumreilly in Cloone 8.30
SATURDAY AUGUST 10
Connacht Gold Senior FC: Mohill v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Melvin Gaels v Gortletteragh; Aughawillan v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v St Mary’s Kiltoghert
Smith Monumentals IFC: Drumkeerin v Cloone; Leitrim Gaels v Carrigallen; Ballinaglera v Eslin; Aughavas v Bornacoola
SUNDAY AUGUST 11
Connacht Gold SFC: Aughnasheelin v Allen Gaels
Smith Monumentals IFC: Kiltubrid v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher; Annaduff v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s
Junior A FC: Kiltubrid v Aughawillan; Drumkeerin v Carrigallen; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Mohill; Gortletteragh v Melvin Gaels
SATURDAY AUGUST 17
Junior A FC: Gortletteragh v Aughawillan; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mohill; Annaduff v Carrigallen; Kiltubrid v Melvin Gaels
Junior B FC: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mohill; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Aughavas; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Bornacoola v Leitrim Gaels
FRIDAY AUGUST 23
Connacht Gold SFC: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Aughawillan in Cloone 8.30
SATURDAY AUGUST 24
Connacht Gold SFC: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Melvin Gaels; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Drumreilly; Allen Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Aughnasheelin
Smith Monumentals IFC: Eslin v Aughavas; Bornacoola v Kiltubrid; Carrigallen v Annaduff; Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Ballinaglera
SUNDAY AUGUST 25
Connacht Gold SFC: Gortletteragh v Mohill
Smith Monumentals IFC: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Drumkeerin; Cloone v Leitrim Gaels
SATURDAY AUGUST 31
Junior A FC Semi-Finals
Junior B FC: Bornacoola v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Fenagh St Caillin’s; Mohill v Aughavas
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 7
Connacht Gold SFC: Gortletteragh v Fenagh St Caillin’s; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Aughnasheelin; Drumreilly v Mohill; Aughawillan v Allen Gaels; Melvin Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Mary’s Kiltoghert
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 8
Smith Monumentals IFC: Annaduff v Cloone; Eslin v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Carrigallen; Kiltubrid v Aughavas; Leitrim Gaels v Drumkeerin; Ballinaglera v Bornacoola
