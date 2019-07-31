Ladies face relegation playoff against Wicklow on Sunday August 11

Leitrim Ladies will face Wicklow in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship relegation playoffs on Sunday, August 11, with the loser relegated to the Junior grade in 2020.

Leitrim needed to beat Offaly in the final group game last Saturday in Leitrim Village to avoid the relegation series but a one point loss on a scoreline of 5-3 to 2-13 means they will now face Wicklow with a chance to retain their Intermediate status.

In the draw made by the LGFA on Tuesday afternoon, Leitrim will take on Wicklow while Limerick face Laois in the other game, the losers of both games being relegated to the Junior championship for next year.

Interestingly, Wicklow did not finish bottom of their group in the All-Ireland series thanks to a superior scoring difference over Longford.

However, Longford are not deemed “eligible for relegation” this year having won the All-Ireland Junior title two years ago meaning Wicklow take their place.

In another twist, Wicklow beat Offaly in the Leinster Junior Championship thanks to a late goal that gave them a 2-11 to 2-9 victory over Leitrim's weekend conquerors. Wicklow were then outclassed by Meath in the Leinster semi-finals.

Wicklow also played their league football in Division 3 last winter and only missed out on a place in the semi-finals by a single point and hammering Offaly in the process.

No venue or time has been fixed yet for the relegation playoffs but it is a must-win game for the Green & Gold Ladies.