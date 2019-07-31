Glencar/Manorhamilton GAA club to celebrate 50th birthday this weekend

Glencar/Manorhamilton GAA Club will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Club with an action packed week of events over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

A full programme of events is now in place for our 50th celebrations in what promises to be an action packed August Bank Holiday weekend for all age groups.

With Glencar/Manor in Senior Championship action in Cloone on Friday night against Gortletteragh, it is a full weekend with Tommy Moran launching a history of the club on Saturday night in the Glen's centre.

Current Connacht GAA President Gerry McGovern will perform the official opening of the club's new facility at Boggaun on Sunday at 4pm

All those associated with the club down through the years are invited to join the current club personnel and supporters in celebrating 50 great years of club activities and friendships.