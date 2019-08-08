Big wins for Kiltubrid & Glencar/Manor

The County scene might not be quite over but the Leitrim Ladies Club championship is already up and running with the first round of the McCormack's Mace Leitrim Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships.

Defending champions St Joseph's were not in action but last year's defeated finalists Glencar/ Manorhamilton made short work of Oughteragh Gaels when they ran out 5-13 to 2-10 winners, a 12 point winning margin for the north Leitrim side.

Former Connacht Club finalists Kiltubrid also showed they meant business when they defeated St Francis by ten points, their 3-11 to 0-10 victory a sign that they will be hard beaten this year.

In the Intermediate grade, Aughawillan are obviously determined to make a quick return to the Senior ranks after they had two points to spare over Division 2 finalists Mohill, winning 1-13 to 2-8, while county star Vivienne Egan scored 2-6 as she led Annaduff to a 4-8 to 1-9 victory over Fenagh.

In the only Junior championship game, new Division 3 champions Keeldra Gaels scored a comprehensive 6-23 to 2-8 victory over St Francis' second string team.

LEITRIM LADIES GFA NEWS

Intermediate Ladies County Championship

Good luck to our Ladies county team who take on Wicklow in the Intermediate relegation playoff on Sunday afternoon. Throw-in at 2pm in Kinnegad. All of these players have done their county proud throughout the year and are the sole reason why club football at all ages is going ahead in Leitrim in 2019. We thank them for their dedication and wish them the very best of luck in their final game of the year.

Leitrim Ladies Kube Fundraiser

The Leitrim Ladies association are excited to present what is sure to be a fun-filled night of action with The Kube! Our fundraiser will be taking place on Saturday, October 26, in the Landmark Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon and we need your help. Any VIP contestants interested in taking part would be much appreciated and likewise any parties wanting to come on board as sponsors of the event. For further details please contact any board member, call 087-7963512 or email pro.leitrim@lgfa.ie. All proceeds are to aid the development of the underage players in our county.

McCormack's Mace Leitrim Club Championship

U13 & U15 Development Squad Training

Training commences for both of these age groups on Saturday, August 10, at 2pm in the Centre of Excellence in Annaduff. All parents and players to be there at 1.45pm to sign registration forms. For further information please contact secretary.leitrim@lgfa.ie.