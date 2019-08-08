Maureen Owens and Gerard McKenna Memorial Darts Committee say thanks

The Maureen Owens and Gerard McKenna Memorial Darts Committee would like to thank most sincerely our main sponsors for 2019.

Open: Drumkeerin Community & Family Festival

Ladies: Drumkeerin Stone

Youths: Wes Chem

Co Leitrim: Grogan & Currid Ltd

Trophies: Davitts Bar

Also, a special thanks to all our board sponsors for 2019:

Gabriel’s Barber Shop Manorhamilton, Clarke’s Butchers Drumkeerin, Emma & Adrian Smith, Eamonn & Elizabeth Smith, Anne & Damien Grogan, Gallagher Auctioneer Ltd, Fiona’s Takeaway Drumkeerin, Gallagher Brothers Contracts Ltd, Dolan Bros Dowra, John McGovern Glan Bar, Vincie McGovern McGovern Buses, Mels Dowra, Shane McGee Agricultural Contractors & Plant Hire, Lough Allen Hotel, OstaW8, AMC Fuels Ltd, Seamus Gallagher, Drumkeerin GAA, Drino, Forde's Inn, Cllr Padraig Fallon, Breffni Stores Drumkeerin, Rooney’s Cosy Corner, CMCS Security, Connor & Sandra Woods, The Blue Devon, Michael McManus Tournament, The Riverbank Restaurant, Cllr Mary Bohan and Thomas McSharry Construction.

Our raffle sponsors for 2019: Mc Kenna Family Sheena, Deirdre & Matthew Glynn, Cryan’s Hotel and Wynnes Bar Drumkeerin.

Finally a thank you to the people who came in and gave donations and all the players who participated in the tournament.