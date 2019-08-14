Ladies save status as club champs sees a few shocks

Leitrim Ladies ensured a tough season finished on a high when they defeated Wicklow last Sunday to retain their Intermediate championship status for 2020.

Leitrim blitzed Wicklow with two goals in the first five minutes and stormed to a comfortable 6-12 to 3-14 victory despite having only 19 players available for selection in Kinnegad, leading manager Danny Clarke to call on all clubs to support the county team and provide players (See pages 68 & 69).

On the club front, Glencar/Manorhamilton handed Mohill a surprising 14 point defeat while Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's had a convincing 3-8 to 0-4 win over St Mary's. Champions Aughawillan were trailing at halftime to Dromahair but recovered to win by eight points.

Allen Gaels all but secured their quarter-final spot when coming from four down to beat Aughnasheelin on Sunday while in the Intermediate grade, Eslin moved to the top of their group with a one point win over Eslin.