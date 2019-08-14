Four Abbey Rovers stars taste glory

Four Abbey Rovers FC players were celebrating last weekend as they tasted national glory in a prestigious soccer tournament in Galway.

Dylan Edwards, Dara Greenan, Shane Donoghue and Adam Reynolds represented the Ballinamore club on the Longford District League Schoolboys Team who won the prestigious Galway Cup 2019 hosted by the Salthill Devon Soccer Club last weekend.

The Longford League side registered 3-1 victories over both WWEC and Shrewsbury Town and they repeated the scoreline against Aisling/Annacotty. The two goal winning margin stayed the same when West Cork were up next, this time a 2-0 win.

Progress was halted with a heavy defeat to NEC but when it came to the deciding game against Waterford, Longford turned on the style again to win 2-0 with Femi Olajde was also named the 2006 Elite Player of the tournament after he scored both goals in the final - one being an audacious bicycle kick.

The full squad was: S Donohoe, A Reynolds, D Edwards, D Greenan (Abbey Rovers), C Flynn, D Kelly, K Baskett, D Carey, P Mollaghan, Femi (Newtown), S Egan, D Egan, O Connolly (Ballymahon), C O’Byrne, A Nugent (Mostrim), B O Reilly, C Sharpe (UCL Harps), P Clancy (Stonepark), Rian O Boyle [Kenagh United ] Saliu [Melview]