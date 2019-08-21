Last chance saloon as Clubs look to future

It takes just one or two results this weekend and the entire final round of games in the Connacht Gold Senior Club Championship may well be rendered meaningless.

This weekend's games assume huge importance with the knowledge that Group 2 is virtually finished with Aughnasheelin and Dromahair four points adrift.

Even if Aughnasheelin were to win their final two games, the teams they can catch already have the head to head result against them so it would need three teams to finish on four points, something that seems highly unlikely at this stage.

Dromahair would need to beat St Mary's & Aughnasheelin and hope St Mary's lose their game against Aughawillan to force a three way tie but scoring difference is vastly against them with minus 44 points for the north Leitrim men to plus 18 for the Carrick side.

In Group 1, victories for Fenagh St Caillin's, Drumreilly and Mohill would immediately end the group with a round to go, eliminating Melvin Gaels and Gortletteragh from the quarter-finals.

Allowing that all three results might not happen, all it might need is a Fenagh win to finish the group. It would leave the Kinlough men with a mountain to climb as they would be a game behind Drumreilly and Fenagh, both of whom would have the head to head result.

Even allowing that Drumreilly fall to Ballinamore & Aughawillan, the Gaels would need to beat fierce rivals Glencar/Manorhamilton and hope Gortletteragh defeat Fenagh to force a three way tie where scoring difference would be the decider.

With pressure to reduce the number of teams still further the year after, securing senior status has never carried more rewards for clubs than it does this week.

It all adds a bit of drama that has been sadly lacking in this year's Senior Championship but with it coming down to the business end of the competition, we may finally see some fireworks this weekend.