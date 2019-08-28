Drumshanbo's Gareth Gilmartin to captain Irish U19s

Drumshanbo volleyballer Gareth Gilmartin will travel to Scotland next week to represent Ireland with the Irish U19 Men’s squad in the Flying Scots Tournament.

Gareth, who will take on the role of captain for the tournament, has proven to be both a keen and extremely skillful Volleyball player since his call up to the Irish Mens team 18 months ago.

The Squad have trained hard all summer and have just returned from a four day intensive training camp which took place on the banks of Lough Allen in Drumshanbo during which time the team finalised their preparations and strategy ahead of travel on Thursday.

The Flying Scots tournament takes place in the famous St Andrews University, Edinburgh and takes place over three days involving a tough schedule of games.