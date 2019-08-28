All set for a busy and active September with the Leitrim Sports Partnership

Leitrim Sports Partnership, in conjunction with local clubs and facilities, is pleased to announce the following news and events:

Shannon Splash

This annual event run in partnership with Swim Ireland and Waterways Ireland took place on Friday July 26. We had youth groups from many areas in the county taking part from Rooskey, Carrick on Shannon, Ballinamore and Arigna.

Thank you to Leitrim Sub Aqua Club who cleared the river bed in advance of the event. The event included activities such as water safety, water polo, jumping and kayaking. Thank you to Carrick Rowing Club for the use of their facility, Leitrim Water safety and Leitrim Civil Defence team.

If you have a youth group who would like to get involved next year please get in touch!

Multi Sports Day

The first Multi sports Day for children with Additional needs was a wonderful day where everyone was made feel so welcome. Well done to all the wonderful children, tutors, parents & guardians.

Feedback from the day included “Lovely event, all the children enjoyed it and it was inclusive to all. Thanks to all the coaches who were so good with the children"

"Very well organised day and loved that children of all needs and abilities were playing together. Activities were suited to all age groups & all facilitators were very enthusiastic and friendly"

"All staff so friendly, so well organised and most importantly at the children's level. Extremely inclusive and fun for all with a variety of activities, thank you"

Thanks to Kitty from Special Olympics, Damon from FAI, Pat & Ciara our wonderful sports tutors.

Participants and coaches at the first Multi sports Day for children with Additional needs in Ballinamore

Women on Wheels programme

Increase your cycling ability through the Women on Wheels programme. This programme aims to take participants from beginner level cycling to 20k over a four week programme. The programme is open to women 18 years and over who have their own bike and helmet and some recreational cycling experience.

The programme will begin on Monday September 2, at 7pm in Kinlough Community Centre and Aura Leitrim Leisure Car Park in Carrick-on-Shannon with an initial bike and cycling assessment.

The programme will run every Monday & Wednesday at 7pm from Kinlough and Carrick on Shannon for four weeks. The programme costs €20 per person for a total of 8 sessions. Booking via eventbrite or call Leitrim Sports Partnership on 0719650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie.

Alternatively, log on www.eventbrite.ie and search for women-on- wheels-kinlough or women -on-wheels-carrick-on- shannon

Bee Park Sports Hub Manorhamilton

As part of the European weeks of Sport on September 28, Bee Park Sports Hub – Manorhamilton will host a free #BeActive of Sport, details to be confirmed.

Upcoming programmes

Sports Leadership programme will be open to Transition year groups throughout the county from September onwards. We also plan to run Couch to 5k programmes throughout the county, if you would like to get involved in a programme in your area please get in touch.

For further information on any of these programmes please contact us by telephoning 071 9650498 or emailing sports@leitrimcoco.ie.

Contact

