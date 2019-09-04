AN HISTORIC DAY FOR LEITRIM GAA

Next Saturday, September 7, marks an historic day for gaelic games in the county as GAA President John Horan officially opens the McGovern Aughavas Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence.

After years of hardship, hard work and laborious fundraising, the people of Leitrim will finally get to see what all the hard work has delivered.

Saturday's activities get underway with underage hurling and football games from 11 am to 12 noon, all of the U13 participants receiving a goody bag to make the day more memorable. The new Centre will then be available to walk around from 12 noon to 1 pm with refreshments on offer.

At 1 pm, the day's formalities begin with speeches from Eamonn Duignan of the Help Build the Wall campaign, Connacht GAA President Gerry McGovern, Leitrim GAA County Board Chairman Terence and GAA President John Horan.

The Kiltubrid Pipe Band will be in attendance with signage on the N4 warning motorists and additional parking at Annaduff GAA grounds if needed.

l See pages 68 & 69 for an in-depth look at the new McGovern Aughavas Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence.