Leitrim Ladies GFA look for new Senior team manager

Leitrim Ladies Gaelic Football Association are on the hunt for a new manager of the County Ladies Senior team after inviting applications for the post this week.

In the announcement, Leitrim Ladies have said they are looking for a manager with a proven track record at club or county level and an ability to demonstrate or organise a high standard of coaching.

In the statement, Leitrim LGFA state “Leitrim LGFA are seeking applications for the position of Manager for 2019/2020 season for Leitrim Ladies County Senior team. The Candidate should have the following attributes.

l Proven track record in management of club and/ Or county

l Candidate should have suitable player management and organisational skills

l An ability to demonstrate and organise a high standard of coaching

l Be highly motivated and driven to succeed by maintaining high standards of professionalism

l The successful manager must also be willing to work closely and in consultation with the county board officers and as per policy of Leitrim LGFA work within the guidance of the LGFA and the code of ethics and good practice.

All applications to the County Secretary at secretary.leitrim@lgfa.ie or contact PJ Ryan at (086) 3149384 for further information by September 29.