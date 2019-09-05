New Leitrim cross-country development squad meets next Sunday

A new Leitrim Juvenile Cross-country development squad will meet next Sunday, September 8, for the first time at Acres Lake in Drumshanbo at 10.30am.

Open to all club members in the county aged 10 to 18 in 2019, the aim of the squad is to increase participation in the event, raise standards in the county and develop Leitrim teams for forthcoming cross-country season.

Anyone interested is asked to meet at Acres Lake at 10.30 am sharp on Sunday. No need for spikes as training will be along the Blueway.