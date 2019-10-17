Drumkeerin just have to take our medicine says manager Francis Davitt

As a player Francis Davitt epitomised the spirit in the Drumkeerin team and as manager he has injected his own positivity and belief on the team, but in the wake of Sunday’s Intermediate Championship defeat it was hard for him to find much to bring cheer.

Reflecting on the game, he immediately acknowledged his team were second best saying: “Leitrim Gaels were the better team on the day. They got on the front foot and took their opportunities when they came. We wish them the best and we just have to take our medicine.”

It was a game in which Drumkeerin found scores hard to come by with Francis suggesting there is plenty his team can learn in defeat: “We’ll have to go away and look at how today developed and how the game was played out, lick our wounds and learn from today.”

The concession of a goal in first half injury time was a real blow for Drumkeerin with Francis describing it as: “a pivotal moment. It came against the run of play too. That was probably our best period of play in the game and that four point gap that they opened up, we didn’t manage to close it again.”

Drumkeerin found it difficult to get scores on the board throughout the game with Francis stating: “We didn’t score often enough, we didn’t get enough clean possession inside and that is the part of the pitch where the job is the hardest to do and it just didn’t happen for us today.”

With scores hard to come by a four point deficit felt a big one to overhaul with Francis insisting on Championship Sunday any lead is hard to overturn.

“You get to a county final and there are a lot of variables going on around you. A one point lead is a lot in a county final so four points is a huge amount. We wish Leitrim Gaels the best, they are a good team and they were the better team on the day. We wish them well and I hope they enjoy their celebrations.

“We’ll have to lick our wounds over the winter and see where we are. Next year is a whole different chapter. We’ll get over this first and see where we are and we’ll see what the next few months brings and take it on from there.”