The Kube set to inspire new Ladies rivalries!

They may be more used to on-field rivalry but next Saturday night, October 26, the rivalry moves off-field when the Leitrim Ladies GFA host “The Kube” in the Landmark Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Based on the incredibly popular TV show, The Kube fundraiser is a night of fun and entertainment is sure to be on hand to entertain people and all with the aim of raising funds to support the development of Ladies football in the county.

All of the ladies clubs in Leitrim are represented with players, managers, officials and supporters taking part in a series of challenges that will test their physical ability, mental ability, intelligence, and responsiveness in front of an audience and all with the intention of raising funds for their club and the county.

“The Kube” next Saturday hopes to raise funds for Leitrim Ladies Gaelic Football Association with monies raised going for underage development of U12, U14, U16, U18 teams and the running of Leitrim Ladies Senior Team, pitch rental.

Doors open in the Landmark Hotel from 7.15 pm with the show starting at 8pm sharp. Admission is €20 for adults, €5 for U12 and €10 for 12-18-years-olds.

The winner on the night will receive €1000 and €500 going to their club. So come along and support Ladies Football in Leitrim and have a great night's entertainment